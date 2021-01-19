Tuesday forecast: Slightly cooler than yesterday but still unseasonably mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs remain unseasonably mild through Thursday with more seasonal temperatures by Friday. The main hazards will be an elevated fire danger risk tomorrow and a storm system this weekend.

Uncertainty still exists with the weekend storm system however models are starting to trend to a lower precipitation chance and have backed off on overall precipitation totals especially with snow. Didn’t make any changes to the 8 Day until there’s more consistency in the models including keeping Saturday dry however there is a chance we could have (mixed) precipitation so we’ll keep an eye on the model trends to see if we have to put in a precipitation chance. Sunday is also questionable on how widespread the rain will be however confidence is high that it will be rain Sunday and not winter precipitation, this includes if precipitation is around Sunday evening for the Chiefs game. There also remains uncertainty on if precipitation lingers Sunday night into Monday or not so keeping with consistency, for now will keep Monday dry.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds become light to calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds SW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

It remains mild on Thursday but with less wind (gusts up to 20 mph) and highs in the low-mid 50s before a cold front brings more seasonal temperatures Friday with highs around 40°.

While there remains differences in the models on the precipitation timing and type this weekend, confidence is high on the temperatures (at least in the low levels of the atmosphere which helps determine precipitation type) warming during the day Saturday and staying above freezing Saturday night through Monday morning before getting below freezing Monday afternoon. So precipitation type would be determined more on the surface temperature especially Saturday night into Sunday morning then again Sunday night.

Taking Action:

The fire danger risk will be elevated tomorrow due to lower relative humidity values and the strong winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended. With low confidence on this weekend’s storm system keep checking back daily for updates.

