Advertisement

TPS Superintendent honored at MNU MLK Celebration

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Tiffany Anderson was honored at the MidAmerica Nazarene University Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson is being celebrated for her passion for learning and servant leadership. On Tuesday morning, Dr. Anderson received the Martin Luther King, Jr. Living Legacy Award from MidAmerica Nazarene University.

The honor was bestowed upon Dr. Anderson during a livestreamed celebration as part of MNU’s 15th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration on Tuesday.

MNU President Dr. David Spittal called Dr. Anderson a true model of faith and love in motion.

MidAmerica Nazarene University is based out of Olathe.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Laura Kelly Unified Testing Strategies
Gov. Kelly closing Capitol Complex, administration buildings Tuesday and Wednesday
COVID-19 Resources
William L. Bari
Topeka man arrested on meth count in Jackson County
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during...
Chiefs’ Mahomes in concussion protocol after playoff win
2-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs was last seen with his grandmother, Jessica Downs
Emporia Police looking for missing child

Latest News

Portion of 10th St. to close for construction
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming Dr. Bdair as its newest gastroenterologist.
Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Gastroenterologist
K-State vows to continue work with governor, legislature on necessary funding
Texas teen, former K-State football player who saved him reunited
Texas teen, former K-State football player who saved him reunited
Five escape early-morning fire that destroys house in central Topeka