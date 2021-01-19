TPS Superintendent honored at MNU MLK Celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Tiffany Anderson was honored at the MidAmerica Nazarene University Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson is being celebrated for her passion for learning and servant leadership. On Tuesday morning, Dr. Anderson received the Martin Luther King, Jr. Living Legacy Award from MidAmerica Nazarene University.

The honor was bestowed upon Dr. Anderson during a livestreamed celebration as part of MNU’s 15th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration on Tuesday.

MNU President Dr. David Spittal called Dr. Anderson a true model of faith and love in motion.

MidAmerica Nazarene University is based out of Olathe.

