Topeka’s Living the Dream kicks off MLK day with virtual events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Living the Dream didn’t let the pandemic stop them from honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

This year, Living the Dream events are mainly virtual.

They first started the day celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. featuring an oscar-winning director, screenwriter, and professor of film and media at the University of Kansas, Kevin Willmott.

The Governor’s annual MLK celebration virtual program started with opening remarks from the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and state legislators honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

“Dr. King believed that a person’s worth should not be measured by his or her color, culture, or class, but rather by his or her commitment to creating a better life for all by living a life of service to others,” Senator of District 29, Oletha Faust-Goudeau said.

This year’s theme was “Where do we go from here: Chaos or Community.”

The event featured music performances along with Kansas native and oscar-winning film director Kevin Willmott.

He first spoke on his experience on living through the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., “I remember going to school the next day and saying that ‘Dr. King was killed last night, was assassinated’, and my teacher said, ‘we won’t be talking about that,’” he explained.

“What do you think happens to a kid in 4th grade when their teacher says, we won’t be talking about something that is clearly, clearly a big, big story? When she said that we won’t be talking about that, I’ve not really stopped talking about it ever since,” Willmott emphasized.

Willmott then shared MLK’s beliefs, “he loved his grandmother so much that he could not imagine living without her, and that’s how we’ve got to believe in the country and that’s how he felt about the country. He believed in the promise of America.”

“It really fits the King’s story, because death was always around the corner with him,” Willmott explained. “I think the bigger metaphor of that is when you fight for justice and truth, those things, death is always kinda around the corner.”

The 28th annual Community Birthday Celebration with the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice also went virtual.

The Monday evening online event featured local and Atlanta-based speakers.

“We are here to honor him today, the quote I like to give you is, in the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

Topeka’s Living the Dream plans to continue celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. with their Harvesters service project.

