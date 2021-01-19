Advertisement

Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building’s rooftop HVAC is mandating the closure of parts of Kansas Ave.

The City of Topeka says Capital Crane will need to place a crane on Kansas Ave. between 6th and 5th to help with a nearby building’s rooftop HVAC.

According to the City, this will require the closure of the northbound lane of Kansas Ave. at 6th, with a detour using Jackson and 5th, for two days.

The City said this part of Kansas Ave. will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 21, and Friday, Jan. 22.

