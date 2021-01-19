Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building’s rooftop HVAC is mandating the closure of parts of Kansas Ave.

The City of Topeka says Capital Crane will need to place a crane on Kansas Ave. between 6th and 5th to help with a nearby building’s rooftop HVAC.

According to the City, this will require the closure of the northbound lane of Kansas Ave. at 6th, with a detour using Jackson and 5th, for two days.

The City said this part of Kansas Ave. will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 21, and Friday, Jan. 22.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.