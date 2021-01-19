Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mayor Michelle De La Isla has tested positive for COVID-19.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla says she was diagnosed with COVID-19 the week of Jan. 11. She said she will be out of the office for the next week while she recovers from the virus.

According to the City of Topeka, Deputy Mayor Tony Emerson will run the Governing Body meeting on Tuesday night until a new Deputy Mayor is elected.

Mayor De La Isla said she is requesting that she has time to rest and recover.

“I have been very careful to take all the necessary precautions to help slow the spread of this virus. I have worn my mask, kept my distance, and worked from home. Unfortunately, I came in contact with the virus through a family member who is an essential worker. We both did everything to keep each other safe. Community spread in Topeka is high and my diagnosis proves that no matter how careful you are you can still get this virus. I encourage everyone to be careful and follow all the safety protocols so that you can keep your friends and family safe,” said Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

The City said the community spread of COVID-19 is high in the area and essential workers are working hard to keep the community safe.

Mayor De La Isla said she encourages the community to do its part in slowing the spread of the virus by washing hands, keeping a safe distance and wearing facemasks.

