Topeka LINKS Inc. honor MLK by hosting food drive

Topeka LINKS honor MLK with food drive at McClure
Topeka LINKS honor MLK with food drive at McClure(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Chapter of the LINKS Incorporated worked to help the hungry on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The National LINKS Day of Service invited people to drop off items outside McClure Elementary School.

Community members donated canned goods and other items, like clothing.

Monice Crawford, president of Topeka LINKS, says giving back to the community plays a role in celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.

”The importance today is unity and that everybody is reaching one and today is special that we not only celebrate him, but we should be living his dream and his vision everyday,” Crawford said.

Topeka LINKS plans to give all the donations to USD 501′s food bank.

