Topeka Family Video to close its doors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family Video is closing in Topeka.

Owner of Highland Ventures Ltd. Keith Hoogland, says all Family Video locations are closing, including one in Topeka. He said the video store chain has enjoyed being in their communities for the last 42 years. He said the chain survived a decade longer than the big three, Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video, and was among the first few that started with Beta Era, then adopted the VHS Era and remained part of the DVD and Blu-Ray Era.

Hoogland said he was proudest of the company when they came together to support communities through grassroots events, report card successes, holiday meal donations and the support of lymphoma research and education.

The President of Family Video, Hoogland, said he made the difficult announcement on Jan. 5. He said the impact of COVID-19 on foot traffic and movie releases has pushed the chain to the end of an era.

Hoogland said Family Video will remain tied to communities through the Legacy Commercial Property division, which will own and manage buildings in communities.

Closing locations in Kansas include the following:

Derby, 818 E. Meadowlark Rd.

Emporia, 1012 Commercial St.

Hutchinson, 900 E 30th St.

Junction City, 215 W. Sixth St.

Leavenworth, 1700 10th Ave.

Topeka, 6749 SW 29th St.

Wichita, 1759 S Hillside Rd.

Wichita, 3305 W Central Ste 101

Wichita, 10410 W Maple Ste 100

