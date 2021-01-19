Advertisement

Texas teen, former K-State football player who saved him reunited

By Marleah Campbell
Jan. 19, 2021
KATY, Texas (WIBW) - Seventeen-year-old Sam Mills doesn’t remember anything from the night of his wreck.

“I remember waking up and my mom told me, ‘These are the people who saved you,’” Sam remembers.

Former K-State football player Antonio Felder and his wife stopped to search the wreckage of Sam’s flipped-over car on the side of the road Dec. 26 in Katy, Texas. They found him ejected from it 30-feet away in a field and stayed by his side until help came.

Sam was life-flighted to the hospital with a major head trauma and fracture on the left side of his face.

“We immediately began to pray for him, just let him know that he was not alone, and that help was on the way,” Antonio said of that night.

After several days in the ICU and three weeks at the hospital, friends, family and the Felders welcomed Sam home Sunday as he walked into the celebration on his own two feet.

“Somebody to get ejected out of a car, a lot of times it doesn’t end well,” Antonio said. “But today we see Sam on this couch, throwing the ball, throwing the pigskin around, the thing that he loves the most. It’s just a miracle.”

The two share a love of football, but they also share a faith that finds greater meaning in what happened.

“I’ve seen a lot of blessings so far,” Sam said. “A lot of people have been hearing my story. A lot of people have been praying recently and coming to know God through this.”

“It has strengthened my relationship with God,” Antonio said. “It has brought a lot of people together. People who haven’t spoken in years coming together, bringing God into this. God was going to get the glory out of this, and He did.”

And, they say, it’s formed a lifelong friendship.

“It was a blessing seeing him. Seeing my savior,” Sam said.

