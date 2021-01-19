TCU men’s basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - TCU head men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post to Twitter, the Horned Frogs head coach says the most recent round of team tests found he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have begun self-isolation and look forward to continuing our season soon.” Dixon said.

Kansas is set to host TCU Jan. 26.

