TCU men’s basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - TCU head men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a post to Twitter, the Horned Frogs head coach says the most recent round of team tests found he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I have begun self-isolation and look forward to continuing our season soon.” Dixon said.
Kansas is set to host TCU Jan. 26.
