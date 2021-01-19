Advertisement

TCU men’s basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks to his players during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks to his players during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - TCU head men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post to Twitter, the Horned Frogs head coach says the most recent round of team tests found he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have begun self-isolation and look forward to continuing our season soon.” Dixon said.

Kansas is set to host TCU Jan. 26.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhattan rape investigation finds 12-year-old girl posed as adult on dating app
Steven Rule (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Two arrested after deputies find stolen truck
COVID-19 Resources
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
Amid nationally-planned protests, Kansas Statehouse empty on Sunday. (Jan. 17, 2021)
Amid nationally-planned protests, Kansas Statehouse empty Sunday

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, celebrates his touchdown in the first half of...
Travis Kelce wins Walter Payton Man of the Year fan vote
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during...
Chiefs’ Mahomes in concussion protocol after playoff win
Fans cheer in Arrowhead Stadium during a flyover before an NFL divisional round football game...
Chiefs Kingdom celebrates playoff win at Arrowhead Stadium
Chiefs Kingdom celebrates playoff win at Arrowhead Stadium
Chiefs Kingdom celebrates playoff win at Arrowhead Stadium