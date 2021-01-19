Advertisement

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Gastroenterologist

Stormont Vail Health is welcoming Dr. Bdair as its newest gastroenterologist.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Gastroenterologist to the team.

Stormont Vail Health says it is proud to announce that Fadi Bdair, M.D., has joined its team to practice as a gastroenterologist at Cotton O’Neil Digestive Health, 720 SW Lane St.

According to Stormont Vail, an interest in the complexities of the human body and how it functions, as well as a drive to positively impact people’s lives, led Dr. Bdair to become a physician. It said while in medical school, one of his rotations included gastroenterology. It said he chose that as his specialty after learning about the diversity in pathology within gastroenterology and the intellectual and hands-on skills needed to be a specialist.

“I pay close attention to my patients, listening to their needs and ensuring that the care I provide is centered around them,” said Dr. Bdair. “I ensure that my patients understand what the care plan is by explaining things in an understandable way. When they have to go through any complex procedures, I want them to be completely comfortable with the plan of care and the rationale behind it.”

Stormont Vail said Dr. Bdair earned his medical degree from the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan, in 2000. It said in 2005, he finished his internal medicine residency, and in 2011, completed a gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Buffalo. It said Dr. Bdair completed an advanced endoscopy fellowship at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center through the Harvard Medical School in 2012 in Boston.

According to Stormont Vail, when Dr. Bdair is not in the clinic, he enjoys spending time with his wife and three kids. It said he also enjoys traveling and reading during his free time.

To make an appointment at the Cotton O’Neil Digestive Health Center, call 785-270-4800.

