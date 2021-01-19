Sen. Marshall says Trump impeachment unconstitutional, divisive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall says the impeachment of President Donald Trump is unconstitutional and only further divides the nation.

Senator Roger Marshall says he and his wife, Laina, will travel to Washington, D.C., to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and witness the “peaceful transition to a new Administration.”

“As leaders, we must now do everything we can in the coming months to ensure the levers of government are fully operational,” said Sen. Marshall.

Sen. Marshall also said the impeachment of President Trump is unconstitutional and only serves to further divide the American people.

“Not only is it unconstitutional to impeach a President after he leaves office, I firmly believe an impeachment effort at this juncture will only raise already heated temperatures of the American public and further divide our country at a time when we should be focused on bringing the country together and moving forward,” said Sen. Marshall. “Whether it’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of all those who want and need it, boosting job recovery or opening our economy back up to pre-pandemic levels, we have real work to do.”

However, Sen. Marshall said he is still optimistic about the future.

“Without a doubt, there are brighter days ahead for our country, and looking back should not be on our agenda,” said Sen. Marshall.

