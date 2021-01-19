REPORTS: Chiefs Mahomes takes “big steps” forward in NFL’s concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly taking “big steps” forward, but his status for the AFC Conference Championship game remains in question.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Mahomes cleared “certain steps Monday” in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Mahomes has been recovering from what the NFL deems a concussion after a hit sustained in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns. Mahomes wasn’t able to finish the game.

Schefter went on to report that there is “hope and optimism” that Mahomes will clear the concussion protocol. Sources told the ESPN NFL reporter that the Chiefs quarterback is “expected to practice Wednesday.” According to Schefter’s report, it is still “too early to say” if Mahomes will definitely play in Sunday’s conference championship against the Buffalo Bills.

While attempting to recover from a concussion, Mahomes is also working through a foot issue, according to Schefter.

On Monday when asked in the weekly press availability, head coach Andy Reid said he didn’t think Mahomes’ foot issue would be an issue. “I think he’ll be ok there for right now with the toe part,” Reid said. “I think we’ll be alright there.”

Additionally Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a foot issue, per source. He still must go through certain steps to clear concussion protocol in the coming days, and there is hope and optimism, considering he is expected to practice Wednesday, per source. https://t.co/zKwHaosaA3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

