Advertisement

Portion of 10th St. to close for construction

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The westbound lane of 10th St. between Morna and Woodbridge will close for construction.

The City of Topeka says NPL is doing utility work on 10th St. between Fairlawn and Wanamaker. It said this requires the closure of westbound 10th St. from east of Morna to west of Woodbridge. It said the closure will start on Tuesday and is expected to be in place for around 3 weeks.

According to the City, Morna Dr. should be entered from the west to gain access to the street.

The City said the portion of 10th St. between Fairlawn and Chatham will be open to two-way traffic.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Laura Kelly Unified Testing Strategies
Gov. Kelly closing Capitol Complex, administration buildings Tuesday and Wednesday
COVID-19 Resources
William L. Bari
Topeka man arrested on meth count in Jackson County
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during...
Chiefs’ Mahomes in concussion protocol after playoff win
2-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs was last seen with his grandmother, Jessica Downs
Emporia Police looking for missing child

Latest News

Leadership Kansas launches new program for young professionals
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming Dr. Bdair as its newest gastroenterologist.
Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Gastroenterologist
K-State vows to continue work with governor, legislature on necessary funding
Texas teen, former K-State football player who saved him reunited
Texas teen, former K-State football player who saved him reunited