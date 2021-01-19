Portion of 10th St. to close for construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The westbound lane of 10th St. between Morna and Woodbridge will close for construction.

The City of Topeka says NPL is doing utility work on 10th St. between Fairlawn and Wanamaker. It said this requires the closure of westbound 10th St. from east of Morna to west of Woodbridge. It said the closure will start on Tuesday and is expected to be in place for around 3 weeks.

According to the City, Morna Dr. should be entered from the west to gain access to the street.

The City said the portion of 10th St. between Fairlawn and Chatham will be open to two-way traffic.

