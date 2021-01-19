One rape charge dropped in Manhattan rape investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The judge in the sexual abuse case of a Fort Riley soldier has dropped one rape charge from the case.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that a Riley County judge has dropped one count of rape due to a jurisdictional issue with Fort Riley for a soldier that was charged with sex crimes with a minor.

According to the Mercury, at a preliminary hearing, Judge Meryl Wilson found the case against Jamichael Strahan, 19, of Fort Riley, will go ahead with one count of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct. It said Wilson dropped one count of rape at the request of the prosecution because the alleged crime took place in Geary County, not Riley County.

The Mercury reported earlier in the hearing that the now 13-year-old girl testified that she had claimed to be 19 years old on a dating app where she first made contact with Strahan. She said she did not admit her actual age to Strahan at any point while he had asked several times.

Strahan was arrested on his third outing with the girl at Circle Park in Manhattan. Police also arrested three other men in relation to the case who are facing similar charges: Tavian Garrett, 23, Zelond Benymon, 19, and Brian Markel Griffith, 20, all of Ft. Riley.

