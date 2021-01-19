Advertisement

One in custody after Tuesday morning burglary, foot chase south of downtown Topeka

A person suspected in an early-morning business burglary on Tuesday south of downtown Topeka was taken into custody following a short foot chase, police officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police took one person into custody following a business burglary and short foot chase early Tuesday just south of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 4 a.m. Tuesday at a business in the 2000 block of S.E. Quincy, said Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker.

Police arrived in the area and located a person trying to leave the business, Spiker said.

After a brief foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody, Spiker said.

Additional details, including the name of the person who was taken into custody, weren’t available late Tuesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

