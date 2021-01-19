Advertisement

No injuries reported when Auburn-Washburn school bus hits parked vehicle in southwest Topeka

No injuries were reported when an Auburn-Washburn school bus carrying 21 students struck a...
No injuries were reported when an Auburn-Washburn school bus carrying 21 students struck a parked vehicle Tuesday morning in southwest Topeka, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported Tuesday morning when an Auburn-Washburn school bus struck a parked vehicle in southwest Topeka, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of S.W. Cambridge Terrace. The location of the crash was about four blocks east of S.W. 39th and Gage Boulevard.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the crash involved the school bus and an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Martin Weishaar, spokesman for Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437, said the bus had 21 students on board.

The bus was serving Pauline Central and Pauline South elementary schools, Weishaar said.

Once cleared by officers, the bus continued on its way and delivered the students to their schools.

