NCAA announces tighter schedule for March Madness

FILE -Duke's Jahlil Okafor (15) and Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky (44) battle for the ball at the...
FILE -Duke's Jahlil Okafor (15) and Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky (44) battle for the ball at the tip off during the first half of the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament championship game in Indianapolis, in this Monday, April 6, 2015, file photo. The NCAA announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, that all 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana in a bid to keep the marquee event from being called off for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced changes to the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

That much-anticipated opening Thursday of March Madness will belong to the play-in teams. That is part of a scrambled and modestly condensed schedule for the 2021 tournament, which has placed all 67 games in Indiana.

The so-called “First Four”will still include the last four at-large teams in the field and the lowest-rated conference champions. Those eight teams will play each other Thursday, March 18. The first two full days of action are now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the round of 32 taking place Sunday and Monday.

“The 2021 March Madness schedule is primarily a function of the health and safety protocols for all participants, respecting conference tournaments, balancing time away from campus for college student-athletes, competitive considerations for a national championship and fan engagement during a relatively traditional tournament timetable,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “We are most appreciative of CBS Sports and Turner Sports for their collaboration and support of the tournament.”

This is another change on top of several already made to March Madness. The tournament will be held entirely in Indiana.

