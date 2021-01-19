Missing Emporia 2-year-old found

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing 2-year-old from Emporia was found shortly after his grandmother was taken into custody.

The Emporia Police Department says Jessica Downs, suspect and paternal grandmother of 2-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs, was taken into custody at a home in southwest Emporia on Tuesday afternoon.

According to EPD, Downs claimed to have given the child to Devin Downs, the child’s biological father, sometime on Tuesday, in Emporia. It said after receiving the child from his grandmother, Devin Downs took Kyrese to his biological mother around 5 p.m. in Emporia.

EPD said it has seen Kyrese and he appears to be unharmed.

According to the department, Jessica Downs was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Interference with Parental Custody.

EPD said it would like to thank the media and the public for helping to locate Kyrese.

