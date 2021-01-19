McElroy’s honors employee with donation to Capper Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company is honoring its employees by helping them pay it forward.

McElroy’s employee Junior Barajas presented a check for $500 Monday to Capper Foundation. Company president Dan Beal joined him for the presentation.

McElroy’s colleagues selected Barajas as the first-ever winner of their Core Values Integrity Award. The honor includes a donation to the winner’s charity of choice. Barajas chose Capper to honor his niece, who is a client of their adult services, which allows her to work in their car wash service, and at a local retirement facility.

“I can see the glow on her face that says, ‘Hey, I’m doing something,’ and that makes me feel good - that she can live as normal of a life as she can,” Barajas said. “That’s amazing for me.”

Dan Beal, McElroy’s president, said the company created the award because community service is one of their core values.

“The culture at McElroy’s is one of teamwork, so recognizing others is really important to us,” Beal said.

McElroy’s employees nominated co-workers for the honor, with a committee selecting the winner.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.