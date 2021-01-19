Man found in Arcadia may have died in Kansas City

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators believe the body of a man found in Arcadia, Kan., was killed in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Jan. 13, around 11:55 p.m., deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that indicated that a body may be found in the 100 block of S. Kansas St. in Arcadia.

According to the KBI, the deputies went to the address and made contact with Nicholas Adam Carrillo, 37. It said Carillo gave the deputies permission to search the property. It said when deputies did find a deceased subject in the backyard, Carrillo fled.

The KBI said it was asked to help on Jan. 14, around 1 a.m., and special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

According to the Bureau, Carrillo was found on the evening of Jan. 15, in Arcadia. It said he was booked into the Crawford County Jail related to criminal desecration of a body, possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs or certain stimulants, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement. It said Carrillo is being held on a $15,000 bond.

The KBI said the deceased subject is a male that was reported missing to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. IT said investigators believe the death happened in Kansas City, and as such will be conducting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

