Advertisement

Man found in Arcadia may have died in Kansas City

Nicholas Adam Carrillo was booked into the Crawford County Jail in relation to the criminal...
Nicholas Adam Carrillo was booked into the Crawford County Jail in relation to the criminal desecration of a body.(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators believe the body of a man found in Arcadia, Kan., was killed in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Jan. 13, around 11:55 p.m., deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that indicated that a body may be found in the 100 block of S. Kansas St. in Arcadia.

According to the KBI, the deputies went to the address and made contact with Nicholas Adam Carrillo, 37. It said Carillo gave the deputies permission to search the property. It said when deputies did find a deceased subject in the backyard, Carrillo fled.

The KBI said it was asked to help on Jan. 14, around 1 a.m., and special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

According to the Bureau, Carrillo was found on the evening of Jan. 15, in Arcadia. It said he was booked into the Crawford County Jail related to criminal desecration of a body, possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs or certain stimulants, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement. It said Carrillo is being held on a $15,000 bond.

The KBI said the deceased subject is a male that was reported missing to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. IT said investigators believe the death happened in Kansas City, and as such will be conducting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Laura Kelly Unified Testing Strategies
Gov. Kelly closing Capitol Complex, administration buildings Tuesday and Wednesday
COVID-19 Resources
William L. Bari
Topeka man arrested on meth count in Jackson County
2-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs was last seen with his grandmother, Jessica Downs
Emporia Police looking for missing child
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during...
Chiefs’ Mahomes in concussion protocol after playoff win

Latest News

Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.
Forensic investigative firm ties Texas cold case to missing Salina woman
Emporia State reschedules basketball games while another MIAA program deals with COVID-19...
Emporia State hoops makes schedule changes
Topeka Family Video to close its doors