KDA to offer food safety webinar series

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture plans to host a food safety webinar series in 2021.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says its food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars regarding food safety issues and will hold its first webinar on Monday, Jan. 25. It said the free webinar series will cover various issues in food safety that are of interest to food business operations, managers and workers.

According to the KDA, each 30-minute webinar will include a presentation by food safety and lodging inspectors from throughout Kansas and an opportunity for participants to ask questions. It said the webinars are an outreach of the Food Protection Task Force, which serves to expand the knowledge base of the food and feed industry. It said the FPTF creates connections and relationships to foster collaboration when developing materials and strategies for intervention, prevention and response to foodborne illness.

The KDA said the first six months of the series have been scheduled and each presentation will begin at 3 p.m. It said the first six webinars are as follows:

January 25 - Remote Food Safety Inspections During COVID-19

February 22 - Choosing the Right Practice: Cooling and Reheating of Foods

March 29 - Food Safety on the Go: Food Trucks, Trailers, Tents and Carts

April 26 - Staying Ahead of the Game: What Food Service Managers Need to Know

May 24 - Dealing With Pests in a Food Establishment

June 28 - Limiting the Spread of Germs: How Employees Can Make a Difference

According to the KDA, registration is now open. To register for the webinars, click here.

