KCC to host third virtual workshop to discuss Evergy’s STP

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission will host its third virtual workshop regarding Evergy’s STP.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it will conduct the third of its four planned virtual workshops on Wednesday, Jan. 20. It said the workshops are designed to help stakeholders learn more bout Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan and how it will affect payrates.

According to the KCC, the workshop will be broadcast on its YouTube Channel.

The KCC said each workshop will cover a specific topic related to the plan, and the subject of Wednesday’s workshop will be Enhanced Customer Experience. It said Evergy representatives will make a presentation which will be followed by questions from Commissioners and intervenors in the general investigation docket.

According to the KCC, it opened the investigation docket to see whether the STP is in the best interest of the public.

The general investigation docket can be found here.

Click here to watch the workshop.

