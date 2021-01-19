K-State vows to continue work with governor, legislature on necessary funding

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will continue to work with the governor and legislature to ensure that necessary funding is provided for its land-grant mission.

Kansas State University President Richard Myers says the week of Jan. 11, the Kansas Legislature convened the 2021 session and Governor Laura Kelly released her budget recommendations for the fiscal year 2022. He said these events mark the start of a lengthy process to ensure funding for the school He said he wants the K-State community to know that the University will be engaged and involved with elected officials throughout the session.

According to Myers, K-State has seen budget reductions, furloughs and layoffs as revenues dropped and costs increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the 5.5% proposed cut for the University would be the most significant budget reduction it has seen since 2009.

Myers said the University intends to continue to work with Gov. Kelly and the legislature to provide the necessary funding to fulfill its land-grant mission. He said there may be many proposed adjustments to the budget and the situation can quickly change.

According to Myers, there are steps the community can take to help. He said as a private citizen, residents can reach out to local state representatives and senators, as well as advocate for higher education. He said to remember not to use state resources, including a K-State email, for any political activity. For questions, residents should refer to the Office of Governmental Relations website.

Myers said the long-term disinvestment in higher education in Kansas does not sit well for the future of the state or the health of its universities.

“The return on investment for higher education has been demonstrated time and again, this trend must be reversed if Kansas is to see economic growth and a more prosperous citizenry,” said Myers.

