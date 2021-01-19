Advertisement

Jayhawks second half surge falls short, losing 77-69 at No. 2 Baylor

Kansas guard Christian Braun, right, drives against Baylor guard Adam Flagler, left, in the...
Kansas guard Christian Braun, right, drives against Baylor guard Adam Flagler, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (WIBW) - A strong second half explosion by the ninth-ranked Jayhawks cut the score to a five point lead, but the second-ranked Baylor Bears ultimately pulled through handing KU a 77-69 loss.

The first half was a major offensive struggle for KU. At one point, Kansas trailed by as much as 16 points in the first half. Shooting woes kept the Jayhawks off the scoreboard. In the first half, Kansas shot about 38.5% as a team from the floor.

Into the second half, Kansas saw a surge that brought the lead within reach courtesy of a Ochai Agbaji steal and dunk on the other end. But, Baylor ultimately was able to cruise for the victory.

Christian Braun was a bright spot on the Jayhawks offense. Braun hit 5 three pointers for 17 total points.

The Bears had an elite performance from guard Jared Butler. The All-American put up 30 points while hitting seven three pointers.

Kansas (10-4, 4-3 in Big 12 play) moves on to play Oklahoma on the road Jan. 23. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

