Ichabods ranked 7th in NABC rankings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After finishing the week with two wins, the Washburn men’s basketball team has moved up a spot in the NABC Top 25 coaches poll.

The Ichabods are now the seventh-ranked team in the newest polls released on Tuesday.

Washburn picked up a pair of dominating wins over Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State and improved to 10-1 overall on the season.

Up next for the ‘Bods is the Turnpike Tussle against Emporia State. That game will tip-off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.

A few other MIAA Conference schools were ranked in the top 25. Northwest Missouri State stands at No. 3 and Missouri Western fell back to No. 23.

