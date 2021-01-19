Advertisement

Ichabods ranked 7th in NABC rankings

Wake Forest Demon Deacons assistant coach Brett Ballard gives instructions to the team during...
Wake Forest Demon Deacons assistant coach Brett Ballard gives instructions to the team during second half action against the Duke Blue Devils at the LJVM Coliseum on January 7, 2015 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Blue Devils defeated the Demon Deacons 73-65. (Brian Westerholt/Four Seam Images via AP Images)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After finishing the week with two wins, the Washburn men’s basketball team has moved up a spot in the NABC Top 25 coaches poll.

The Ichabods are now the seventh-ranked team in the newest polls released on Tuesday.

Washburn picked up a pair of dominating wins over Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State and improved to 10-1 overall on the season.

Up next for the ‘Bods is the Turnpike Tussle against Emporia State. That game will tip-off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.

A few other MIAA Conference schools were ranked in the top 25. Northwest Missouri State stands at No. 3 and Missouri Western fell back to No. 23.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during...
Chiefs’ Mahomes in concussion protocol after playoff win

