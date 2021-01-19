Harvesters team up with Living the Dream for MLK Jr. Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -While some people are taking this holiday off --others are taking this day to volunteer their time to give back to the community.

Harvesters partnered with Living the Dream to host “Dreams CAN make a difference”--volunteers sorted and repacked boxes of canned food.

Harvesters Manager, Amy Pinger said, “Today is the national day of service, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. so for us here at Harvesters it’s a day on, not off. We are bringing in volunteers to help package our senior commodity food boxes,”.

But, today they are focusing on a specific group that is in need. They are providing boxes for their seniors and giving them food staples in each box.

“We are doing senior boxes with are going out to seniors in the community, it’s a government funded program so it is very important that the accuracy is more important than the quantity,” said volunteer, Margaret Callanan.

Volunteers say Harvesters is a good place to see firsthand the difference your time is making.

“You actually get to see everything that you are doing go on a palette and go out to people--it’s not like an in between, you can actually see your direct efforts going to help people that need it,” said Callanan.

An estimated 1 in 7 individuals in our community are in need of food and day by day, Harvesters dedicates it’s time to feed them.

“I love what I do here--I love that every day I have gone home and we have either done something to educate the community about hunger and what that really looks like in our community or we have put food on somebody’s table and for me that’s an honor and I love being here able to serve,” Pinger explained.

The “Dreams CAN Make A Difference” service project continues all week and you can sign up here.

All volunteers must be at least 18 or older and wear a mask.

