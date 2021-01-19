Advertisement

Gov. Kelly closing Capitol Complex, administration buildings Tuesday and Wednesday

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly late Monday announced she’s closed the State Office Buildings in the Capitol Complex, which includes Curtis, Landon, and Eisenhower Tuesday and Wednesday, as a precaution.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees is my top priority,” Kelly said in a statement issued Monday night. “These steps are taken out of an abundance of caution – and I thank all employees for their patience and understanding during this time.”

The Statehouse will remain open to those with specific business in the building, but closed to the public. Last week, the Governor announced a series of actions limiting access for those who have business with the Legislature, Governor’s office, or Lt. Governor’s office. All people - including those with key cards - must enter through the north side Visitor Center. Also, the parking garage will be closed and those who have business in the building must show an email confirming their appointment.

Kelly said additional administration building also will be closed, and she encouraged agency heads with offices in the immediate area around the Capitol Complex to follow similar procedure. The Kansas Department for Children and Families’ Topeka and Kansas City locations will be closed as well. The department can still be contacted through dcf.ks.gov or at 1-888-369-4777.

State employees affected by the closures are instructed to work remotely. Those unable to do so still should not report in-person Tuesday or Wednesday.

Last week, the FBI issued an alert warning of potential armed demonstrations at all 50 state capitols through Wednesday, which is inauguration day. One group had posted plans for a demonstration Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Kansas Statehouse, but it was canceled. The Kansas Highway Patrol said one application for a permit to demonstrate Wednesday was still under review. It is unclear how Monday night’s announcement might impact the request.

