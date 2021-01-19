Forensic investigative firm ties Texas cold case to missing Salina woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A forensic firm from Virginia has pieced together a cold case from Texas involving a missing woman from Salina, Kan.

Innovative Forensic, an investigative genetic genealogy firm, says it has resolved a 55-year-old cold case that came out of Pecos, Texas.

According to Innovative Forensic, on July 5, 1966, a couple checked into the Ropers Motel in Pecos under the names Mr. and Mrs. Russell Battuon. The couple had been seen near the pool earlier in the day by employees of the motel, but later, while the male was asleep maid found the female unresponsive in the motel swimming pool. It said she was pulled from the water and taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Innovative Forensic said the male awoke during the commotion and took everything from their room, including any identification of the pair. It said police have been unable to identify the female victim or locate her male companion. It said with no available dental records or fingerprints, the case went cold for 55 years.

According to the forensic firm, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached out to it for help to put the missing pieces of the Pecos Jane Doe puzzle together. It said the identity of the victim was announced by the Pecos Police Department on Jan. 19, 2021. It said the Police Chief identified the victim as Jolaine Hemmy, of Salina, Kan.

“Corporal Felix Salcido, the Pecos Police Department, and I, are so pleased to have been able to meet with the Hemmy family in person, and virtually, to deliver the news to them about their missing family member,” Chief Lisa Tarango of the Pecos Police Department commented. “Although the meeting was obviously bittersweet for this beautiful family, this does allow for a small comfort in knowing about where she had been located. The family have mourned their missing sister for almost 55 years and are so thankful to all the entities and people who assisted our department, through this part of the investigation, knowing without them this would not have been possible. The genetic genealogy investigative team with Innovative Forensics, fortified this investigation with their ongoing day by day efforts of investigation into every lead that was developed.”

“Innovative Forensic worked closely with Chief Lisa Tarango on this case, providing her team with the investigative genetic genealogy to aid in identifying the victim,” Jennifer Moore, Co-founder and Senior Investigative Genetic Genealogist, said. “We want to thank Chief Tarango for her untiring and unwavering dedication to this case as well as our other collaborators, NCMEC, Gene by Gene and Othram. We are also grateful for the invaluable open-source databases FT DNA and GEDMatch. The process can only work with real team collaboration from all parties and the police department.”

“Now, more than ever, families who have lost a loved one, whether through a violent crime or a disappearance, are finally able to have a resolution and bring their family member home,” said Ryan Backmann, Innovative Forensic’s Media Relations and Spokesperson. “This is only possible through the advanced sciences of DNA analysis and the efforts of skilled genetic genealogists and our police force partners. The team at Innovative Forensic is honored to have given this family back their missing sister and aunt.”

Innovative Forensic said it works with law enforcement agencies from the submission of a case through its conclusion, whether it is a violent crime, cold case, a missing person, living identification or unidentified deceased. It said the team draws on years of experience in investigative genetic genealogy, legal, family and victim advocacy and law enforcement.

