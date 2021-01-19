Emporia State hoops makes schedule changes

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - With both Missouri Western basketball programs paused, Emporia State, Central Oklahoma, Northwest Missouri, and Newman have worked together to reschedule some games for this week. Emporia State will now play host to Central Oklahoma on Thursday, January 21 with the women’s game set for 5:30 p.m. and the men to follow at 7:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.

This came around when Northwest Missouri was able to flip their game dates with Newman and Central Oklahoma. The change was contingent on all four teams testing negative in their weekly COVID testing.

After consultation with Lyon County Public Health, Emporia State will allow up to 200 additional fans into White Auditorium based on donor/season ticket history in addition to player pass lists for both teams with a $10 charge for those on the visiting list.

Emporia State schedule for this week:

TUESDAY, JAN. 21Emporia State (W) at Northwest Missouri, 5:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 21Central Oklahoma at Emporia State (W/M), 5:30/7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 23Washburn at Emporia State (W/M), 1:30/3:30 p.m.

