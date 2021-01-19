Emporia police: Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update - Tuesday, January 19, 2021: The Emporia Police Department said it is continuing its investigation into the report of a missing child. The investigation is now being treated as a felony-level, aggravated interference with parental custody.

The police department said it has received numerous tips that Jessica Downs took two-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs to his father, Devin Downs, in Augusta. Augusta police located and interviewed the father, and officers were allowed to search his home.

“The child was not located and is believed to still be with Jessica Downs, the child’s paternal grandmother,” said Emporia police in a post on Facebook.

EPD said it received a credible tip, Monday night, that Jessica Downs was spotted in Topeka near the Kicks 66 gas station on SW Gage Blvd south of Highway 470 around 10:30 p.m. Topeka police responded but did not locate Jessica Downs or Kyrese.

Emporia police said they have received several inquiries about issuing an Amber Alert. They said, at this time, they do not have any evidence that indicates the child is in imminent danger. That is why no Amber Alert has been issued.

If you know anything aout where Kyrese might be, you are asked to call Sgt. Lisa Hayes 620-343-4219 lhayes@emporia-kansas.gov. Again, the boy was last seen with his grandmother, 41-year-old Jessica S. Downs and possibly a 39-year-old man named Nathan Shown.

Monday, January 18, 2021

The Emporia Police Department asks for the public’s help in its search for 2-year-old Kyrese-Cabrera-Downs. Police say the boy was last seen with his grandmother, 41-year-old Jessica S. Downs and possibly a 39-year-old man named Nathan Shown.

Police say Kyrese weighs about 25 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a red “Thomas the Tank Engine” pajama shirt and blue pajama pants.

Jessica Downs stands about 5′8 and weighs about 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, police say. They say she may be driving a black or dark-colored 4 door passenger car with a rounded body. (unknown make/model)

Police say Nathan Shown stands about 5′11 and weighs about 180 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

“Police believe Downs (and possibly Shown) could be traveling to Augusta, KS with the child,” Emporia police say. “EPD is currently investigating this case as a missing child and Interference with Parental Custody.”

If you have any information, contact the Emporia Police Department at 620- 343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273. You can also submit tips to Lyon County Crime Stoppers via Smartphone or online application by visiting P3 tips.com.

