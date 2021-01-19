Advertisement

COVID-19 fuels quick push for Kansas anti-abortion measure

The proposed amendment would overturn a state Supreme Court decision in 2019 that declared access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution.
In this photo from Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, Rachel Sweet, a lobbyist for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, watches a legislative committee hearing on a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution in a hallway just outside the meeting room at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The proposed amendment would overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a "fundamental" right under the state constitution. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas abortion opponents are moving with unusual speed to put an anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on a ballot.

Backers of the measure fear a COVID-19 outbreak could thwart them if they delay. The proposed amendment would overturn a state Supreme Court decision in 2019 that declared access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution.

It would declare that there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion and preserve the Legislature’s power to regulate abortion.

One or both chambers could debate the measure later this week. Efforts to pass the measure last year ended when the Legislature shortened its session because of the pandemic.

