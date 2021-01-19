Coffey County Commission goes into exec. session as the County Board of Health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coffey County Commission went into executive session as the “County Board of Health” for a time Tuesday morning during their regular weekly meeting. The only reason given was to discuss “non-elected personnel” of the Coffey County Health Department. They returned from the executive session and then took a 10-minute break without referencing what was discussed or if any decisions were made. They then resumed the remainder of their agenda.

Last week, 13 News reported that none of the 4 nurses at the Coffey County Health Department are willing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Instead, the health department said they would hire an outside provider(s) to give the shots. The health department’s administrator has said that she and her staff do not feel “comfortable” giving a vaccine that they personally do not believe has been properly vetted. National health officials have insisted that the newly-developed vaccines are safe. (Read more from the CDC here.) What was a local controversy has now become national news with media outlets such as the Kansas City Star, NY Post, and Yahoo! News all reporting on the story.

Coffey County Health Department Administrator, Lindsay Payer, made several controversial statements in the commissioner’s January 4th meeting:

“I will tell you we will have to contract staff outside of our staff to give that vaccine because my staff is not comfortable with that,” Payer told commissioners. “It’s a new technology. We’ve never seen it before. It was only studied in 45 people before it was approved, and the companies that have made the vaccine they don’t have to ... all liability is gone from them. So, if there’s anything bad about the vaccine it doesn’t go back to them. That’s widely known, and it’s somewhat discomforting to a nurse who has to put that in people’s bodies. So, we will find nurses that are willing to do that. I am not. My staff is not at this time.”

Coffey County health officer, Dr. Jeff Sloyer, countered what Payer said, insisting to the commission that the vaccine has been well-studied and is safe. Payer assured commissioners and later 13 News by phone that while their nurses did not feel comfortable giving the vaccine, they were doing everything necessary to prepare to distribute the vaccine to Coffey County residents who want to receive it.

As part of Tuesday morning’s meeting (Jan. 19), Payer gave the commissioners an update. On Thursday afternoon (Jan. 14) they received 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. In less than 2 hours they had notified 48 healthcare providers that they were eligible to receive it. By 11 am the following day (Friday, Jan. 15) 36 people had been vaccinated. They’ve been told they must save 30 of the first round of doses to be used for the second round of the vaccine to be given. The health department used the rec center as the vaccination site. Another 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are being sent to Coffey County. Currently, they have 25 active coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus response has been a matter of dispute in Coffey County. Just last November the then county health officer, Dr. John Shell, resigned over the commission’s decision to opt-out of the statewide mask mandate. It sparked an outcry on social media. In fact, during the weekly county commission meetings, one member often sits with his mask covering his mouth but down under his nose. Now, this new controversy with the nurses is also sparking a strong response on social media--with people both in support of the county health department’s staff and also those questioning their employment. (Story continues below Facebook post)

A new medical consultant/county health officer, Dr. Jeff Sloyer, was hired in early December. He did not appear to be at this morning’s meeting broadcast live via YouTube. Neither he nor any member of the county commission responded to 13 News’ request for an interview for our original story.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Coffey County Commission also entered executive session to discuss the hiring of an economic development director.

