Army offering $25K for information in death of Jessica Mitchell

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The US Army is offering up to $25,000 for information in the shooting death of drill sergeant Jessica Mitchell, according to Army newspaper Stars and Stripes.

The paper reports the Army is requesting the public to come forward with any and all information they can.

“We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Staff Sgt. Mitchell’s senseless murder and are asking the public to come forward if they have any information on this case, regardless of how insignificant it may seem,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID.

Mitchell was was found shot to death in her car New Year’s Day in San Antonio, Texas. She was a Shawnee Heights grad and Topeka native. Mitchell was also the sister of Justice Mitchell, a Topeka man killed in 2017.

The San Antonio Police Department and The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division are jointly investigating Jessica’s death. Memorial events are planned between Jan. 18-19.

