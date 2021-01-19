Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY

Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, Dimitri and Shekeria Cash, taken from a Greece, N.Y., home.

They were last seen Monday, according to the Amber Alert, and are believed to be “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

Dimitri, 5, is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas. Shekeria, 3, is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

The children were taken by two men, both about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds in black ski masks, flannel shirts and Dickies work pants. One of them had facial hair.

The suspects took a car from the home that was later found abandoned, Spectrum News Rochester reported.

Anyone with information regarding the children’s disappearance can call 585-428-6666 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Laura Kelly Unified Testing Strategies
Gov. Kelly closing Capitol Complex, administration buildings Tuesday and Wednesday
William L. Bari
Topeka man arrested on meth count in Jackson County
COVID-19 Resources
The Jackson Heights Unified School District 335 Board of Education accepted the resignation of...
Superintendent of Jackson Heights school district resigns
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during...
Chiefs’ Mahomes in concussion protocol after playoff win

Latest News

In this photo from Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, Rachel Sweet, a lobbyist for Planned Parenthood Great...
COVID-19 fuels quick push for Kansas anti-abortion measure
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Amtrak cancels trains in Virginia ahead of inauguration
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
13 NEWS This Morning at 5am - Helping Hands Dogs & Heartworm Prevention
13 News This Morning At 6AM - Helping Hands Dogs & Heart worm Prevention