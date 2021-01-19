A cold night tonight, warm & breezy tomorrow with an elevated fire danger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lows tonight will fall into the 20s with clear skies and light winds, but we will see an uptick in wind gusts early Wednesday with unseasonably warm temperatures prompting an elevated fire danger.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds from the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to 30-35. We will have a high fire danger due to low relative humidity, mild temperatures, and strong wind gusts. Avoid any outdoor burning!

Wednesday night: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 20s/low 30s. Winds from the SW at 10-15mph with gusts to 20 during the early nighttime hours, becoming calm after midnight.

After Wednesday, we have one more mild day before cooler air arrives. Thursdays highs will remain above average with highs in the low to mid 50s. A dry cold front will be pushing through late Thursday. This front will bring some cloud cover and a switch in the wind direction to a northerly wind bringing the cooler air south for Friday.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

This weekend, we are monitoring a storm system that may bring us some precipitation. At this time, chances for precipitation are low. A few rain and snow showers will be possible Saturday night changing back over to rain showers for Sunday. This activity may end as some light snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning.

Next week looks to be more seasonable with models showing another storm system that could bring the area more chances for precipitation. We are still a week out, so there remains some uncertainty, but wintry mix will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain possibly mixing with some snow flakes will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday. Since we are still a week out, you will want to keep checking the forecast back for updates.

Taking Action: Avoid any outdoor burning Wednesday due to low humidity values and the strong wind gusts. Monitor the forecast the next few days as active weather is possible this weekend into next week.

