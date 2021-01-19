Advertisement

2 National Guard members removed from inauguration security

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Two U.S. Army National Guard members are being removed from the security mission to secure Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

A U.S. Army official and a senior U.S. intelligence official say the two National Guard members have been found to have ties to fringe militias.

No plot against Biden was found.

The Army official and the intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to Defense Department media regulations. They did not say what fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.

Contacted by the AP on Tuesday, the National Guard Bureau referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service and said, “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration.”

The Secret Service told the AP on Monday it would not comment on if any National Guard members had been pulled from securing the inauguration for operational security reasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Laura Kelly Unified Testing Strategies
Gov. Kelly closing Capitol Complex, administration buildings Tuesday and Wednesday
COVID-19 Resources
William L. Bari
Topeka man arrested on meth count in Jackson County
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during...
Chiefs’ Mahomes in concussion protocol after playoff win
2-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs was last seen with his grandmother, Jessica Downs
Emporia Police looking for missing child

Latest News

Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress....
Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief
First Alert Mild
Tuesday forecast: Slightly cooler than yesterday but still unseasonably mild
A stranded teen snowmobiler uses ingenuity and survival skills to build himself a survival...
Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s pick for intelligence chief says agencies have no room for politics