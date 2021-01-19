1,000 doses administered at COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Manhattan, Wamego

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over a month has passed since the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan.

One thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered between Ascension Via Christi Manhattan and Wamego Health Center

“Knowing that we’re able to get staff through here, get them vaccinated, protected, allowing them to better care for our patients that are coming into the hospital. It’s a big win for us.” Ascension Via Christi, director of pharmacy, Kevin Oehme says.

Hospital staff, as well as local licensed healthcare providers, have received the vaccine at the hospital, ensuring no dose goes unused.

“Most of our staff is accepting the vaccine, I believe all of our active medical staff received the vaccine already,” Oehme says.

Staff have worked to streamline the process from initial check-in -- which includes scheduling the second dose --- to the check-out station.

“There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes in these clinics. I can’t say enough about all of the work that our staff has put in, the hours beforehand to make sure that once we get associates in here to get the shots everything moves smoothly.” Oehme says.

Ascension Via Christi officials say they are working with the Riley County Health Department to plan for the next vaccination phase.

“It’s an exciting time for us. It’s fun to be a part of this.” Oehme says.

Ascension Via Christi Manhattan started administering second doses on January 6th, both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been given at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.