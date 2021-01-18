Travis Kelce wins Walter Payton Man of the Year fan vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After receiving the most votes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Fan Challenge.

The NFL released a statement saying: “Congratulations to Travis Kelce who received the most votes in Nationwide’s 6th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees.”

Kelce was given a $25,000 donation that he can allocated to a charity of his choosing.

Congratulations @tkelce for winning the #WPMOYChallenge - he will win an additional $25K donation from his charity of choice courtesy of @Nationwide.



Tune in to #NFLHonors on CBS at 9PM ET the night before #SBLV to find out who will win this year’s #WPMOY award! pic.twitter.com/MTCjKSEV9a — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2021

