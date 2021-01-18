Travis Kelce wins Walter Payton Man of the Year fan vote
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After receiving the most votes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Fan Challenge.
The NFL released a statement saying: “Congratulations to Travis Kelce who received the most votes in Nationwide’s 6th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees.”
Kelce was given a $25,000 donation that he can allocated to a charity of his choosing.
