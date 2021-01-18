Advertisement

Travis Kelce wins Walter Payton Man of the Year fan vote

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, celebrates his touchdown in the first half of...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (KY3)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After receiving the most votes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Fan Challenge.

The NFL released a statement saying: “Congratulations to Travis Kelce who received the most votes in Nationwide’s 6th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees.”

Kelce was given a $25,000 donation that he can allocated to a charity of his choosing.

