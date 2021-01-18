Advertisement

Topeka man arrested on meth count in Jackson County

A 41-year-old Topeka man was behind bars in the Jackson County Jail following his arrest early Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.(Chockniti Khongchum / Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 41-year-old Topeka man was behind bars in the Jackson County Jail following his arrest early Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.

The man was identified as William L. Bari.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, Bari was arrested during a car stop near 150th and Q Road. The location was about 2 miles southwest of Mayetta.

Morse said a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a Mercury Grand Marquis for a traffic violation.

Following the traffic stop, Bari was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Morse said Bari also had outstanding felony warrants out of Shawnee and Douglas counties.

