Topeka man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Topeka man arrested on drug charges(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested on Friday afternoon for a variety of charges following a traffic stop.

A Jackson County Sheriff deputy arrested Levi Eugene Eisenbarth Friday afternoon after finding drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Pontiac Bonneville in the entrance of the Prairie Band Casino for allegedly committing traffic infractions.

Deputies located substances in the vehicle believed to be methamphetamine and ecstasy.

According to Jackson County, they alleged that the driver was in route to make an illegal drug transaction.

Eisenbarth was booked into the Jackson County Jail for the following charges: distribute of methamphetamine, distribute of ecstasy, no drug tax stamp, using a telecommunications facility; in the commission of a felony drug violation.

