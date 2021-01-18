Advertisement

Superintendent of Jackson Heights school district resigns

The Jackson Heights Unified School District 335 Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Adrianne Walsh at a meeting this past week, according to KNZA Radio.(Source: KNOE)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The superintendent of the Jackson Heights school district will be retiring at the end of the current academic year, according to KNZA Radio.

The resignation of Adrianne Walsh was accepted Jan. 11 by the Jackson Heights Unified School District 335 board of education.

According to the KNZA report, the Holton Recorder newspaper said Walsh’s resignation was accepted on a 4-3 vote, which came after a series of executive sessions.

Walsh has served 14 years in USD 335, 10 of them as superintendent, KNZA reported. She also was an elementary school principal in the district.

