Salute Our Heroes: Simecka takes the reigns as Morris County’s new sheriff

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jay Simecka served 27 years with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, starting when he was 23 years of age.

He rose through the ranks, serving in a variety of capacities including patrol, warrants, school resource officer and public information officer.

After working in administrative positions the past decade, Simecka served as Shawnee County undersheriff for the past year. He was appointed to that position by current Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill.

“It was just really fun getting to work with somebody like Brian,” Simecka said, “who is as passionate as an individual can be about making the community safe.”

Then, as age 50 approached, Simecka found himself eligible for retirement.

He decided it was time to settle down in Council Grove, where he and his wife -- a native of Morris County -- had moved about six years ago.

Soon, Simecka found his retirement lining up with the 2020 election. Though he never ran for public office, and considers himself to be “non-political,” Simecka nonetheless tossed his hat into the ring in the Morris County sheriff’s race.

He defeated four-term incumbent Scott Coover in the August election, and thus became the new Morris County Sheriff.

This past Monday, Simecka was sworn into his new position during a ceremony in the Morris County Courthouse in Council Grove.

“It all started several years ago, when my wife, who is a native of Morris County and the Council Grove area -- we discussed maybe moving back here,” Simecka said. “Most of her family resides here and she grew up here. It’s a great community. And so we decided to go ahead and move, and six years ago we did.”

At the time in 2014, Simecka had no aspirations of becoming Morris County’s sheriff one day.

For the past half-dozen years, Simecka made the commute from Council Grove to Topeka -- a distance of about 65 miles that takes around an hour and 15 minutes each way,

Then, with retirement -- and the 2020 election -- looming, Simecka decided he’d like to stay in law enforcement after leaving the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

“I thought that when my time ended there, I would start working in Morris County,” he said. “I just didn’t know what I was going to do.

“But when retirement kind of line up with the next election here, I decided, ‘Well, I’ll just maybe stay in law enforcement.’ It’s my passion. It’s what I know. I think I can bring some good qualities and attributes to the office of sheriff here in Morris County.”

As sheriff, Simecka will oversee a total of eight deputies and one part-time officer.

He said his years of experience in the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will prove invaluable to him in his new role in Morris County.

“The experience I had working for Shawnee County was exponential,” Simecka said. “I can’t say enough good things about the opportunities I was given back in the early-’90s to be a deputy sheriff.”

Simecka said he “got the opportunity to do many different jobs at the sheriff’s office” in Shawnee County..

“And finally,” he said, “I finished up in administration, where I think I can make a difference, at least with the people that worked there.

“Experience, and the leadership opportunities, my education, my military background -- it really was very rewarding.

“I miss Shawnee County,” he added. “I miss the people I worked with, because every day as leaders, we strived to make our agency better and enhance those opportunities for the people that work there that really do all the work. The front-line workers are so important, and that’s where I enjoyed the last 10 years of my career, making sure that we had qualified, quality individuals doing that job for the citizens of Shawnee County.”

Simecka gave a tip of the cap to those whom he supervised in the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, saying, “If it wasn’t for good people that work for you, it would be a tall order.”

Simecka says 2020 was a year full of challenges, from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to civil unrest on the streets of the United States, including in Topeka.

“Quite a lot happened last year,” Simecka said. “We talk about COVID-19 and how that changed the face of law enforcement and basically society in general.

“Then, of course, everyone knows the civil unrest that came out of policing actions and what that has done in our nation. It has turned a lot of heads. It has generated a lot of conversation, legislation and really an opportunity for us to reflect, who have been in law enforcement for a long time, where we have come from and where we need to go.

“And one of the goals as a leader in any organization is improving that organization, having vision and finding ways to make sure you meet the expectations of the people you serve.”

Simecka said he will have a solid group of individuals serving with him in the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, some of whom have more than 30 years of law enforcement experience with the agency.

He said he asked Coover, Morris County’s previous sheriff whom he defeated in the August election, to stay on as undersheriff.

Simecka said Coover gave it some thought and agreed to serve as undersheriff.

Additionally, Simecka said, John Riffel, who served as undersheriff for Coover, also agreed to stay with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and will be the chief deputy.

