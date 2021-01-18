Advertisement

Oklahoma woman killed Sunday in single-vehicle, rollover crash in Saline County

A 53-year-old Oklahoma woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in...
A 53-year-old Oklahoma woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Saline County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BROOKVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Saline County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. Sunday on K-140 highway just east of Reese Road. The location was about 2 miles east of Brookville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Mazda B3000 pickup truck was eastbound on K140 when the driver lost control of the vehicle because of a flat tire.

The pickup truck then entered the north ditch and rolled.

Both occupants, neither of whom was wearing a seat belt, were then ejected from the pickup truck.

A passenger, Lori A. Wilkett, 53, of Panama, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Jason Kramer, 50, of Kanopolis, was reported to have minor injuries and was transported to Salina Regional Hospital.

