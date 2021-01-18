Now around $2.12 a gallon at some local stations, gas prices continue to climb in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are continuing to climb in Topeka, with prices topping out Monday morning at $2.12 a gallon at stations on S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Prices were slightly higher at other stations on the city’s west side.

According to GasBuddy.com, unleaded gas in Topeka ranged Monday morning from $2.04 to $2.25 per gallon.

Prices also are on the upswing in Kansas and across the nation.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Monday was $2.17.9 per gallon in Kansas.

The average price in Kansas a week ago was $2.06.8 cents per gallon, meaning gas has risen more than 11 cents per gallon over the past seven days.

In spite of the recent increase, the average price in Kansas is about 22 cents lower than the national average of $2.38.6 per gallon.

AAA reported this past week that the national average price for gas has risen to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels despite a “plummeting demand.”

AAA reported that crude oil prices continued to increase this week because of market optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will help boost demand this year. Additionally, the total domestic crude inventories declined by 3.2 this past week.

Kansas and Texas tied for second among the 10 states that saw the largest price increases for gas over the past week. Both states saw prices go up 12 cents, AAA said.

The other states with the largest price increases were: Michigan at 16 cents; Virginia and New Mexico, both at 11 cents; Connecticut, Delaware, Mississippi and Arkansas, all at 10 cents; and Georgia at 9 cents.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas has increased 18 cents over the past week, to $2.17.9 from $1.99.9.

Monday’s average price in Kansas was about a dime lower than a year ago, when gas was going for $2.27.7 per gallon.

