Monday forecast: A quiet week with a weekend storm system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will be quiet with highs in the 40s and 50s before the weather pattern becomes more active this weekend.

There does remain uncertainty in the forecast: In the short term cloud cover. There may be a few peeks of sun between today and especially tomorrow however many spots may have to wait until Wednesday to get sun.

In the long range the uncertainty is the storm system this weekend. There remains differences in the models not only on timing of precipitation but also precipitation type. Right now have a rain/snow mix Saturday night changing over to mainly rain Sunday then changing back to a rain/snow mix Sunday night AND if precipitation lingers during the day Monday there may end up being measurable snowfall. However at this time will keep Monday dry and adjust the forecast if needed throughout the week.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Can’t completely rule out a few flurries early or sprinkles during the day but chances of anything more than a trace or impacts to the roads will be minimal. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds S/NW 5-10 mph, gusts around 20 mph are possible as the cold front pushes through.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds W 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the two warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s. Wednesday will have more wind with gusts up to 30 mph compared to Thursday. So with that said while Wednesday will be the warmest, Thursday will be the pick day of the week. We’ll have to monitor the fire danger on Wednesday due to the strong winds.

A cold front Thursday night will bring temperatures back to more seasonal highs for Friday as well as more clouds.

This weekend into next Monday will be monitored closely throughout the week week for precipitation chances both with timing, precipitation type and impacts. At this time looking at seasonal temperatures Saturday, a brief warm up (although how warm depends on rainfall) Sunday before a cold front brings colder temperatures on Monday.

Taking Action:

While there will be clouds to begin the week there may also be some peeks of sun so have the sunglasses handy. Stay weather aware for this weekend’s forecast. A storm system is expected to impact northeast Kansas however specific details and confidence on what will happen are low.

