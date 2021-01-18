Advertisement

Man injured in Sunday night crash during police chase in Lyon County

A 38-year-old Emporia man was seriously injured in a crash that occurred during a police chase Sunday night in Lyon County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was air-lifted to a Topeka hospital after he suffered serious injuries when his car crashed Sunday night during a police chase in Lyon County, authorities said.

The incident began around 9:02 p.m. when Emporia State University police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2009 Lincoln MKS in the 1800 block of Merchant Street.

The driver didn’t pull over for officers and a high-speed pursuit began north on K-99 highway, according to Lyon County sheriff’s Deputy Zachary M. Shafer.

Speeds were in excess of 90 mph during the chase, Shafer said.

The Lincoln crashed in the 2000 block of N. K-99 and the driver, Steven Vincent, 38, of Emporia, was transported to Newman Regional Hospital by ambulance, Shafer said.

Vincent then was transferred by air ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for what were believed to be serious injuries.

Vincent wasn’t wearing his seat belt, Shafer said.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

