TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen 3,688 new cases of COVID-19, over the weekend, along with 23 new deaths and 94 new hospitalizations.

The monthly percentage of positive cases is 10.7. Hospital beds are at 64 percent capacity across the state; 21 percent of ventilators are in use.

