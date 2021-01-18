Kansas Democratic Party honoring MLK with Day of Service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Democratic Party is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Day of Service across the state.

Due to COVID-19, the KDP is opting out of an in-person service project this year and will instead host a supply drive for organizations in need around Kansas.

In Shawnee County, you can drop off gloves, coats and other winter gear at the Shawnee County Democratic Party headquarters on SW 17th St. on January 30 from noon to 4 pm. All donations benefit the Salvation Army

Riley County residents can donate cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, dish soap, and single-use utensils to The Manhattan Emergency shelter at any time.

For a full list of donation events by county, click here.

