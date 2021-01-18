Advertisement

K-State rodeo canceled due to COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s annual rodeo planned for February has been canceled, according to KMAN Radio.

K-State Rodeo Club Coach Casy Winn says the event was initially going to be moved from Manhattan’s Weber Arena to Domer Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, but the Events Center is currently being used by hospitals due to COVID-19 overflow.

After exploring other venues around the state, Winn says officials were unable to find an alternate location that would host the more than 400 contestants.

This year would have been the rodeo’s 65th annual event in Manhattan. It draws more than 10,000 guests each year.

