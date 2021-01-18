Advertisement

Former Shawnee Co. health officer criticizes federal plan in paper op-ed

Pezzino
Pezzino(WIBW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino is openly criticizing the federal response to the COVID-19 crisis in an op-ed for the Topeka Capital-Journal newspaper. In the opinion piece, the former Shawnee County health officer asserts that we need a national vaccine plan.

Dr. Pezzino believes that a mistake has been made in leaving the vaccination plan largely to the state and local governments. He writes that “there is the lack of clear roles and responsibilities at different organizational levels”. Additionally, he writes that the central planning “must include not only delivering the vaccine to the states, but also directions on how to organize its distribution and administration.”

While critical of the roll-out, Dr. Pezzino notes that it is due in large part to unrealistic expectations--attempting to vaccinate the entire American population within a matter of months. Basically, he says that the federal government has overpromised and underdelivered. However, Pezzino concludes the op-ed with a positive tone, writing: “It may not be perfect or as fast as some were hoping, but it remains a remarkable success to be grateful for.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhattan rape investigation finds 12-year-old girl posed as adult on dating app
Steven Rule (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Two arrested after deputies find stolen truck
COVID-19 Resources
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
Amid nationally-planned protests, Kansas Statehouse empty on Sunday. (Jan. 17, 2021)
Amid nationally-planned protests, Kansas Statehouse empty Sunday

Latest News

The Jackson Heights Unified School District 335 Board of Education accepted the resignation of...
Superintendent of Jackson Heights school district resigns
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: A quiet week with a weekend storm system
Gas prices are up about 11 cents per gallon this past week in Topeka, according to AAA. On...
Now around $2.12 a gallon at some local stations, gas prices continue to climb in Topeka
13 NEWS This Morning at 6 am - Tamale Pie
13 News This Morning At 6AM - Tamale Pie