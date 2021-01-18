Former Shawnee Co. health officer criticizes federal plan in paper op-ed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino is openly criticizing the federal response to the COVID-19 crisis in an op-ed for the Topeka Capital-Journal newspaper. In the opinion piece, the former Shawnee County health officer asserts that we need a national vaccine plan.

Dr. Pezzino believes that a mistake has been made in leaving the vaccination plan largely to the state and local governments. He writes that “there is the lack of clear roles and responsibilities at different organizational levels”. Additionally, he writes that the central planning “must include not only delivering the vaccine to the states, but also directions on how to organize its distribution and administration.”

While critical of the roll-out, Dr. Pezzino notes that it is due in large part to unrealistic expectations--attempting to vaccinate the entire American population within a matter of months. Basically, he says that the federal government has overpromised and underdelivered. However, Pezzino concludes the op-ed with a positive tone, writing: “It may not be perfect or as fast as some were hoping, but it remains a remarkable success to be grateful for.”

